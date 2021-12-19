5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $388,000

Own a piece of history of this magnificent nostalgic residence once owned by the Rust family! This renowned residence is situated on 1.78 acres bordering the Old Catawba River. The main level features two bedroom/bathroom suites as well as the family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen, the exquisite library and an additional bedroom. The upper level hallway leads to a bedroom/bathroom suite, an additional bedroom, and the upper deck area. From the southern end of the home, the windows unveil amazing views of the rushing river. Entertain family & friends in the courtyard or relax in the gazebo. On the riverbank, nap on a hammock, skip some rocks, or launch a kayak. This residence is designer owned, which is featured in an article in Our State Magazine November 2021. Buyer Financial letter required for showings & serious inquiries Only.