Your mountain retreat is in Montreat! Solid, well-built 5 bedroom home built in 1988. Three levels, including a finished basement with exterior access. Stair access only into the house. Make some updates and this can be your family's year-round or vacation home for generations to come! Short-term rentals are allowed, so AirBNB and VRBO are an option! Property is private and quiet, with incredible Montreat town amenities a stones throw away: Montreat College and Conference Center, Lake Susan, endless hiking and walking trails, parks, playground, tennis courts, rock hopping in Flat Creek - if you know Montreat, you already know all of this is here - all less than 10 minutes to downtown Black Mountain, and 20 minutes to Asheville!