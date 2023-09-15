Nestled in the heart of our premier in-town neighborhood, this classic 5-BR brick traditional home exudes timeless elegance and charm. Boasting a combination of tasteful updates and original character, this residence offers the best of both worlds for discerning buyers seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a gracious foyer that leads to spacious living and dining areas adorned with large windows that flood the home with natural light. The well-appointed chef's kitchen features high-end appliances and countertops, and a bar area perfect for culinary adventures and casual dining. The main level also includes a cozy family room with a fireplace, making it the ideal spot for intimate gatherings or relaxing evenings with loved ones. This premier in-town location offers the best of urban living with easy access to schools, parks, dining, shopping, and cultural attractions. The lot is ultra private on an unusually large 2.37 acre lot.