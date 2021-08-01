Looking for a DOWNTOWN MARION location? Then look NO FURTHER! This charming brick bungalow sits in the heart of downtown Marion NC. All you have to do is step outside your front door and head to the city walk ways which will lead you to restaurants, shopping, and so much more! The property itself features a nice covered front porch... perfect to sit, relax, and enjoy our long summer WNC evenings. One unique feature about this property is that the lot to left of the house also conveys! Very flat yard area and ample paved parking lot on the extra lot too. Once inside you will be greeted by a large living room which flows perfectly into the formal dining room and then kitchen. Main level also houses two full bedrooms, bath, and additional room perfect for a library or office. Upper level features three nice sized bedrooms and full size bath. Gorgeous hardwood flooring all throughout the house! Large basement offers ample storage! All remaining furnishings CONVEY! Act now and call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…