FALL IN LOVE WITH YESTERDAY! A DELIGHTFUL JEWEL WITH A STYLE OF ITS OWN, this 1920's era CRAFTSMAN is sure to impress. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths with 6 fireplaces located throughout the home. It is but a moments walk to all that the city has to offer. Classic features include high, decorative ceilings, beautiful floors , ornate fireplaces and mantles and traditional crown molding. The upper level contains an abundance of space combining elegant features and spacious rooms. The home features an impressive staircase. A chef-friendly kitchen. the house retains many period details. This is definitely a home in which you can retreat, relax and recharge. This one is a winner! Be prepared to fall in love!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,000
