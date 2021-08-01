 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,000

FALL IN LOVE WITH YESTERDAY! A DELIGHTFUL JEWEL WITH A STYLE OF ITS OWN,  this 1920's era CRAFTSMAN is sure to impress. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths with 6 fireplaces located throughout the home.  It is but a moments walk to all that the city has to offer.  Classic features include high, decorative ceilings, beautiful floors , ornate fireplaces and mantles and traditional crown molding. The upper level contains an abundance of space combining elegant features and spacious rooms.   The home features an impressive staircase.  A chef-friendly kitchen.  the house retains many period details. This is definitely a home in which you can retreat, relax and recharge. This one is a winner! Be prepared to fall in love!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics