5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $280,000

Brick Split Level with 2 complete living areas. Upper level features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, laundry, dining room, living room and screened in porch to allow for outdoor living. Lower leven features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, kitchen, living/dining combo and covered concrete patio. Septic tank installed in the summer of 2017, Outbuilding measures 17x30 and has electric. All it needs is plumbing installed and it could be used as additional income resource.