Back on the market due to no fault of the Seller.......Beautiful and unique, 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to all Downtown Marion has to offer. Lots of Restaurants and shops in close proximity. Master bedroom on the main floor with walk in closet and lots of storage. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Home was remodeled in 2015 and has lots of character. This really is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…