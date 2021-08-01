 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,000

Back on the market due to no fault of the Seller.......Beautiful and unique, 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to all Downtown Marion has to offer. Lots of Restaurants and shops in close proximity. Master bedroom on the main floor with walk in closet and lots of storage. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Home was remodeled in 2015 and has lots of character. This really is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics