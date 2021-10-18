5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $237,500

Hard to find 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 3.7 acres off the Sugar Hill exit on I-40. Conveniently located less than 30 minutes to the Asheville area which features restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Property features a nicely maintained yard/pasture that includes an above ground pool as well as an outbuilding and workshop/garage. The inside of the home offers an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room to entertain family and friends. Large primary bedroom and bathroom as well as two other spacious bedrooms. There are two more additional rooms that could be used as bedrooms or a bonus room, rec room or nursery.