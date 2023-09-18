A very Unique Special Events Property!!! The Special Property has 3 unique parts: (1) A unique home with red oak floors throughout, a sunporch with lots of light, and an office space: (2) A studio apartment on the second floor with a private entrance: and (3) A Wedding Venue that can seat 200 and has hosted events with 400. Manmade waterfall can be turned on for the events. Event kitchen has a 100% rating with the Health Dept. Separate bandstand and porch for cutting the wedding cakes. Separate2 garage shed holds mowers, and equipment. The lower floor has 2 bedrooms and bath for the wedding parties to spend prior to the event. A separate suite is reserved for the party to allow for changing into formal clothes.