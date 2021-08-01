5 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $397,000

HISTORICAL FARMHOUSE IN PROPER LITTLE SWITZERLAND.Built in by Raleigh Business and Professional Women's Club. Recent renovations have uncovered 3 original stone FIREPLACES with soapstone hearts and walls. UNIQUE FIND! Huge Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch that leads to large living room with side access to porch makes entertainment an ease. The huge kitchen is spacious and open to the Family Size dining room with seating for everyone. Outdoor open deck access to the kitchen. A full bath located on main level. Upper level has 5 bedrooms to accommodate an entire family! One half bath and two full baths are on the upper level. Large Bedroom on upper level has new Full bath w/shower and walk-in closet. CENTRAL ZONED A/C and all new replacement windows. Adjoins Blue Ridge Parkway and just a short walk UP to the Village of Little Switzerland. A unique home for a large family looking for Full Time Living or investment property. Has been a successful Vacation Rental or INCOME PRODUCING B&B.