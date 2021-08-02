 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $989,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $989,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $989,000

LAKE LURE LAKEFRONT HOME....This fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath lakefront home is situated on Havnaers Point and offers SPECTACULAR 180° views of beautiful Lake Lure. Features include stone seawall, large two stall boathouse with new roof and decking along with plenty of outdoor space for entertaining! Currently on a vacation rental program so seeing can be a bit challenging after Memorial Day arrives. Better hurry....this opportunity won't last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics