5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $989,000

LAKE LURE LAKEFRONT HOME....This fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath lakefront home is situated on Havnaers Point and offers SPECTACULAR 180° views of beautiful Lake Lure. Features include stone seawall, large two stall boathouse with new roof and decking along with plenty of outdoor space for entertaining! Currently on a vacation rental program so seeing can be a bit challenging after Memorial Day arrives. Better hurry....this opportunity won't last long.