5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $795,000

Custom built 5 bedroom, 4 full & 3 1/2 bath, arts and crafts style resort home in RUMBLING BALD at Lake Lure. This beautiful home comes fully furnished and offers so much with it's open floor plan and high-end finishes including hardwood floors, tile baths, granite counters, 12' ceilings, fireplace and huge kitchen with 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, 2 refrigerators, icemakers and so much more. It's really the ideal vacation investment property and built for large groups with its oversized porches and patios and there's more....this immaculate home includes a matching two car garage with a 24X24 partially finished room above the garage with vaulted ceiling. Come take a look at one of Lake Lure's finest homes and enjoy the privacy and mountain views you've longed for...A Must See at only $795,000.