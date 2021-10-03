5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $784,000

Beautiful mountain home with lots of privacy in the pristine gated community of Vista at Bills Mountain! This open floor plan home features a large kitchen with granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The spacious living room and dining areas are ideal for intimate gatherings or family entertainment. The large deck off the dining area is immersed in nature. With the master suite on the main floor you have one level living at its finest. The two car garage at the main level will make unloading groceries a breeze!There is lots of room upstairs with 4 large bedrooms,two full bathrooms including a Jack and Jill between two of the bedrooms. The unfinished basement with a high ceiling is an open canvas full of opportunity. It is already plumbed for a full bathroom, and can be converted into an additional 1400 square feet of living space.The basement double doors open to another 200 square foot deck.Enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer. The is a beautiful well maintained home!