5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $3,650,000

Welcome to the Ritz Carlton of Lake Lure. Parabull's Point is an Adirondack styled masterpiece on pristine Lake Lure. Checking all the boxes for those seeking refuge and relaxation. Construction took three years at a cost of four million dollars (in 2000).The grounds resemble a water park, with a 75-foot, stainless-steel slide. Water pumped from the lake cascades into a pool of boulders, then runs under the patio, over a 14-foot waterfall and back into the lake. A rather inviting lakeside hot tub. Main level just beams with charm and character. Dining room opens to outdoor terrace for al fresco lakeside dining. The master suite on the top floor offers soaring ceilings, the best views of Lake Lure, a cozy fireplace, wrap around balcony, spa level bath, coffee bar, and gym. The adorable one bedroom, one bath guest cottage is private and enjoys its own rocking chair porch and incredible views.