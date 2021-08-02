 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $2,000,000

Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Lure. Drive right to the front door. Has beautiful double decker porches with outdoor wood burning fireplace. Plenty of room for family and friends. Located in a pristine subdivision. No HOA fees. Beautiful lake and Mountain Views. Has a single stall boathouse with double porches. This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is a must see. Short drive to Asheville and only 30 minute drive to Tryon International Equestrian Center.

