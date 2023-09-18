One of 13 waterfront homes located behind the gates of Rumbling Bald, this home features a large gathering space with kitchen, dining and living room located on the main level along with a bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Three decks overlook the water, patio, and boat dock. All bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms providing ultimate privacy for your guests. In addition to being waterfront this home is located very close to all of Rumbling Bald's many amenities. A very successful vacation rental, this home also serves as the perfect family getaway to gather many generations for reunions or vacations. This home will come fully furnished and turnkey! Whether jumping on your boat to head out for a fun day on the lake, relaxing in the sun on your deck surrounded by nature, or lazily floating in your quiet cove don't miss your opportunity to own waterfront property on Lake Lure behind the gates of Rumbling Bald!