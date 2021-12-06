This beautiful three story Arts and Crafts style home sits on the lake within Rumbling Bald Resort. Large living area, elegant kitchen, 5BD/5BA. This spacious home features 2 master suites w/ensuite master bathrooms complete w/soaking tub an separate showers on the upper & lower levels w/private balcony's over looking the lake. With only one step into the main level living space you will find an open & inviting floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, granite counter tops, gas cook top, double ovens, wine cooler. Main floor living room, gas log fireplace, leads to a covered deck overlooking the lake cove. Finishing out the main floor is a guest bedroom w/adjoining guest bathroom & a main level laundry room. Up stairs features master ensuite , private balcony & separate guest bedroom & guest bathroom. Home is currently a vacation rental & robust rental history. Being sold AS IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,395,000
