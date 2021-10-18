Looking for a large home for your Mountain Escape? Here it is—this home sits on almost one acre overlooking Mount Mitchell golf course. Featuring 5 Bedrooms and Five bathrooms there is room for everyone. A master is located on the main floor, but the lower level also offers two bedrooms with En-suite bathrooms and walk in closets. The upper floor features a shared bath and a bedroom on each side of the balcony overlooking the great room. Three wrap around decks with easy access from each level allows easy access to the outside and views of the mountains and golf course. A basement garage allows for parking and an extra room for a workshop/crafting or storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
- Updated
McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday to discuss mask mandates, federal COVID money and to vote on school nutrition salaries, amon…
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.