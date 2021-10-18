5 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $650,000

Looking for a large home for your Mountain Escape? Here it is—this home sits on almost one acre overlooking Mount Mitchell golf course. Featuring 5 Bedrooms and Five bathrooms there is room for everyone. A master is located on the main floor, but the lower level also offers two bedrooms with En-suite bathrooms and walk in closets. The upper floor features a shared bath and a bedroom on each side of the balcony overlooking the great room. Three wrap around decks with easy access from each level allows easy access to the outside and views of the mountains and golf course. A basement garage allows for parking and an extra room for a workshop/crafting or storage.