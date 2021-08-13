5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $829,000

Magnificent craftsman home in Black Mountain's premier gated community - The Settings! Only the 10th home ever listed for sale in the prestigious neighborhood, this home is perfect for buyers who need lots of room for family or visitors. Each of the 5 bedrooms has an en suite bathroom, and there are 2 separate living rooms (main level and daylight basement level), each with a stone fireplace. Open floorplan with soaring ceilings, upgraded kitchen with granite, soft-close drawers, and Thermador range. Lots of flat parking for all your guests! Above the garage is a partially finished (no HVAC) workspace that is ideal for a home office, craft room, game room, or additional storage. The Settings has a community trail system, sidewalks, a great playground, a beautiful clubhouse, and a very active and engaged community. Don't miss this rare opportunity!