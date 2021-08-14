 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

This attractive, spacious home is ideal for families and/or people seeking to work from home. A 3/2 split floor plan on the main level and a 2/1 split floor plan upstairs provides space for everyone's needs. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, two breakfast bars, and access to a back deck perfect for grilling. Main-level primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in closet, and shower. Upstairs is a paradise for kids of all ages with a large bonus room that has plenty of space for movie night, games, and lounging. Upstairs bathroom has lovely tilework on the floor and surrounding the shower/tub combo, and a farm-style vanity with an apron sink and a granite countertop. At the end of the day, relax on your covered front porch while planning your next adventure to nearby trails or downtown Black Mountain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’
State

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

  • Updated

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics