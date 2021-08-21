 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $415,000

This attractive, spacious home is ideal for families and/or people seeking to work from home. A 3/2 split floor plan on the main level and a 2/1 split floor plan upstairs provides space for everyone's needs. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, two breakfast bars, and access to a back deck perfect for grilling. Main-level primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in closet, and shower. Upstairs is a paradise for kids of all ages with a large bonus room that has plenty of space for movie night, games, and lounging. Upstairs bathroom has lovely tilework on the floor and surrounding the shower/tub combo, and a farm-style vanity with an apron sink and a granite countertop. At the end of the day, relax on your covered front porch while planning your next adventure to nearby trails or downtown Black Mountain.

