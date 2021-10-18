 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,149,000

Views! Views! Located in Black Mountain Estates just minutes from downtown. This home is private and surrounded by nature with incredible year-round views. Immaculately maintained with updates throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. City water and sewer and roads are maintained by the town. Listing is for the house and 2 additional lots - almost 3 acres in Black Mountain. Dumb waiter in place or designed for an elevator shaft. Additional information sheet attached.

