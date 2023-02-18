Enjoy the beautiful mountain vistas from your new home in Black Mountain! The Lexington is a modern farmhouse plan where cozy comfort meets luxury. With 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, it’s a perfect home for the mountains. Right off the entryway is the door to the 2-car garage, a mudroom, office/den, and stairs that lead to the second floor. Past the stairs is an open floor plan with spacious kitchen, dining room, living room, and library. The dining room opens up to a large covered deck, great for relaxing and entertaining. Off the kitchen is a nook that looks out over the backyard. The kitchen also leads into a spacious pantry that connects to the laundry room and powder room for guests. Upstairs you’ll find 5 bedrooms all with their own walk-in-closets, two bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathrooms. The principal suite includes a generously sized walk-in-closet, and large bathroom with shower and tub fixtures, as well as a separate toilet.