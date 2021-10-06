Beautiful 3 Story reverse living fully furnished cabin on 57 acres in horse country on gated private drive. First level bunk room sleeps 4-6, 3 full bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gated private drive with views galore. Trails throughout the property for hiking, ATV and horseback riding that is surrounded by 800 additional acres. Great hunting for deer, turkey, bear and dove. 4-6 acres unfenced pasture potential. 45 minutes from Ashville, 1.5 hours from Charlotte, 30 minutes from the International Equestrian Center in Tryon, NC. Centrally located between Morganton and Forest City, NC. All wood (White Cedar) tongue and groove interior. Huge double sided fireplace and large decks (4). Large game room on first floor. All hardwood and tile floors. Large vaulted wood ceiling. 1 Year Home Warranty Included. Potential for additional homesites. Selling fully furnished. Property will not last. Act fast!! Additional photos available upon request. Call 7046186877.
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $979,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is hosting a memorial service for Richelle Bailey, public information assistant, at 4 p.m. at Tom Johnson…
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It seems like in recent history that nothing comes easy for the McDowell Titans.
Blue Ridge HealthCare has finalized its partnership with UNC Health.
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…