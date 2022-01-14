Beautiful 3 Story reverse living fully furnished cabin on 57 acres in horse country on gated private drive. First level bunk room sleeps 4-6, 3 full bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gated private drive with views galore. Trails throughout the property for hiking, ATV and horseback riding that is surrounded by 800 additional acres. Great hunting for deer, turkey, bear and dove. 4-6 acres unfenced pasture potential. 45 minutes from Ashville, 1.5 hours from Charlotte, 30 minutes from the International Equestrian Center in Tryon, NC. Centrally located between Morganton and Forest City, NC. All wood (White Cedar) tongue and groove interior. Huge double sided fireplace and large decks (4). Large game room on first floor. All hardwood and tile floors. Large vaulted wood ceiling. 1 Year Home Warranty Included. Potential for additional homesites. Selling fully furnished. Property will not last. Act fast!! Additional photos available upon request. Call 7046186877.
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kitsbow, maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories in Old Fort, is partnering with Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., to purchase…
- Updated
A truck crash near Linville Caverns on U.S. 221 North left a man pinned in the wreckage and emergency workers scrambling to rescue him.
A woman has been charged with abusing a child and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
McDowell County is preparing for a major winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and sleet to the foothills Saturday night and all day Sunday.
- Updated
Kitsbow, the Old Fort based maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories, was purchased by its employees with the help of a group of Nort…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
- Updated
While it may not go down as the greatest game in McDowell Lady Titan basketball history, Wednesday night featured a lot of emotion inside of T…
- Updated