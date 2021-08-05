 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $89,500

Spacious 4BR/2.5 Bath home situated in the middle of 2.7 acres. 2128 HSF. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Stone Fireplace. Property has an unfinished addition. Only a block foundation. Property will not qualify for traditional financing.

