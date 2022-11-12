SPECTACULAR LONG RANGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS from this new, 2654 SQ FT, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, mountain top home, atop Pinnacle Mountain in Rutherford County, NC near Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. This custom built home features the finest in mountain living with over 1200 sq ft of covered porches and patio's, all boasting world class views from the privacy of 4 acres. You'll enjoy custom features that include an open floor plan with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a real woodburning fireplace, granite counters, tile baths, zoned heating and air and the list goes on. A great opportunity to own a new mountain top custom home for only $595,000!
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Click here for McDowell elections results as they come in.
McDowell County Board of Education offers drama in local election results. Here's a look at the races.
Based on unofficial results, the McDowell County Board of Education appears to have gained three new members in the 2022 election. But the mak…
A crash involving an automobile and a bicycle on U.S. 70 East near WestRock in Marion resulted in injuries for the cyclist, who is the directo…
A Nebo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran in his home.
Based on unofficial results, the McDowell County Board of Education appears to have gained three new members in the 2022 election. But the mak…
A new restaurant brings sushi, ramen and Asian street foods to downtown Marion’s North Block.
The McDowell County Board of Education recognized students and staff members for their accomplishments and bid two of their own farewell at Mo…
UPDATE: 2:15 p.m. -- Water service has been restored.
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
Nov. 4—A 78-foot red spruce hailing from the high-elevation spruce-fir forests of Haywood County will soon be en route to Washington, D.C., to adorn the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. "We combed the mountainsides of the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests looking for just the right tree, and we think Ruby is just that," Pisgah biologist Lorie Stroup said at a tree cutting ceremony ...