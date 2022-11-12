 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $595,000

SPECTACULAR LONG RANGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS from this new, 2654 SQ FT, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, mountain top home, atop Pinnacle Mountain in Rutherford County, NC near Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. This custom built home features the finest in mountain living with over 1200 sq ft of covered porches and patio's, all boasting world class views from the privacy of 4 acres. You'll enjoy custom features that include an open floor plan with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a real woodburning fireplace, granite counters, tile baths, zoned heating and air and the list goes on. A great opportunity to own a new mountain top custom home for only $595,000!

