4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $59,500

Great investment opportunity. This spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath privately situated on 2.7 acres. Conveniently located.
McDowell authorities are looking for a suspect who forced her way into a home and began cursing at a person inside, according to a news release.
Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thur…
A McDowell woman has been indicted on several offenses stemming from an August break-in, according to court records.
A western North Carolina fiber optic company plans to expand to McDowell County and create new jobs.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 74 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Mon…
A local ministry that helps young children and families is needs help finding a larger space.
RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award re…
McDowell County is seeking community input in its process of creating a new land use plan — a document that acts as a road map to guide the co…
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 45 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.
