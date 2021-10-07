4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $59,500

Spacious 4BR/2.5 Bath home situated in the middle of 2.7 acres. 2128 HSF. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Stone Fireplace. Property has an unfinished addition. Only a block foundation. Property will not qualify for traditional financing.
Spacious 4BR/2.5 Bath home situated in the middle of 2.7 acres. 2128 HSF. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Stone Fireplace. Property has an unfinished addition. Only a block foundation. Property will not qualify for traditional financing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.