4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $430,000

Come check out this beautiful home that sits back off the road on 14+ unrestricted acres! Built in 2018, providing a large primary bedroom and bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining area with 2 additional bedrooms all on one level. Park with ease with a circular drive and covered carport for parking. Also, a partially finished shed for storage! This home has a 4 Bedroom Septic

