4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $625,000

Rare find, located in the beautiful Grassy Creek area. Mini farm, private estate, B&B so much opportunity. This property is calling your name. Large 4-bedroom, 3 bath home, updated kitchen with large walk-in pantry. New Butler pantry with wine refrigerator and lots of storage. Enjoy your book in the library or sit with a friend for a drink or cup of tea. Sit on the covered porch out front and enjoy the mountain view, or the open back deck as you watch many of your animals. Enjoy dining on the screened porch on those warm summer afternoons. 3 areas of pasture, good fencing, covered area for the animals. One building has been converted to a tiny house, could be guest house or AirB&B .