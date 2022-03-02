Rare find, located in the beautiful Grassy Creek area. Mini farm, private estate, B&B so much opportunity. This property is calling your name. Large 4-bedroom, 3 bath home, updated kitchen with large walk-in pantry. New Butler pantry with wine refrigerator and lots of storage. Enjoy your book in the library or sit with a friend for a drink or cup of tea. Sit on the covered porch out front and enjoy the mountain view, or the open back deck as you watch many of your animals. Enjoy dining on the screened porch on those warm summer afternoons. 3 areas of pasture, good fencing, covered area for the animals. One building has been converted to a tiny house, could be guest house or AirB&B .
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
- Updated
A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
Authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing woman.
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
In her life, Jamie Stillwachs worked tirelessly to help the homeless animals of McDowell County. She left a remarkable legacy of improving ani…
- Updated
Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two deca…
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.