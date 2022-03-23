Beautiful mini farm for sale! Large, light filled home with 4bedrooms and 3 full baths. So much character in this home! Chefs' kitchen, complete with 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and walk-in pantry. Huge dining room and Butler's pantry are perfect for big family gatherings. Cozy library, living room, and family room offer plenty of space to spread out. Two fireplaces and a woodstove add to the charm. Partial finished basement with additional bathroom with utility sink and tons of storage. Two laundry rooms! Greenhouse, garden boxes, berry bushes and fruit trees. Guest house/Artist studio complete with kitchen and bathroom. Second building with a shop space for projects. And for your animals 2 barns, both with Hay storage, and 3 run-ins, as well as 4 securely fenced in areas and a chicken coop! Three additional small fenced areas. Fenced in yard for your pups, and a play structure for your children! There's even a small spring fed pond! So much to see, come take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Some McDowell County property owners are eligible for exemptions on their property taxes.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
- Updated
McDowell County native Greg Holland may have found a home in the Major Leagues for 2022.
- Updated
The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.
- Updated
The 2022 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Thirteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19 and participated in a …
- Updated
This year, Marion will celebrate Juneteenth with a three-day festival for everyone to enjoy.
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell recently surprised two of its staff members by naming them as Colleagues of the Year for 2022.
- Updated
With McDowell County’s COVID-19 positivity rate — the percentage of people tested who have the virus — down to the 3 percent, the local online…
- Updated
The McDowell Endowment awarded 14 grants totaling $51,280 to local nonprofit organizations in its recent grant cycle.