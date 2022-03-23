4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $615,000

Beautiful mini farm for sale! Large, light filled home with 4bedrooms and 3 full baths. So much character in this home! Chefs' kitchen, complete with 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and walk-in pantry. Huge dining room and Butler's pantry are perfect for big family gatherings. Cozy library, living room, and family room offer plenty of space to spread out. Two fireplaces and a woodstove add to the charm. Partial finished basement with additional bathroom with utility sink and tons of storage. Two laundry rooms! Greenhouse, garden boxes, berry bushes and fruit trees. Guest house/Artist studio complete with kitchen and bathroom. Second building with a shop space for projects. And for your animals 2 barns, both with Hay storage, and 3 run-ins, as well as 4 securely fenced in areas and a chicken coop! Three additional small fenced areas. Fenced in yard for your pups, and a play structure for your children! There's even a small spring fed pond! So much to see, come take a look!