4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $585,700

STUNNING CUSTOM BUILT SOUTHLAND LOG HOME FURNISHED nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains only 2 miles from the Resort Village of Little Switzerland and the BR Parkway. Stay cool at an elevation of 3724 feet. Hardwood floors through out the home granite counter tops and kitchen island, Knotty Pine Ceilings, Large Bedrooms. The Main Level has an Open Kitchen/Dining/Living area with Large Stone Fireplace great for entertaining. Open to main level deck that wraps around house, open and covered decks. Include 2 bedrooms with full bath & laundry. Follow the custom staircase to the upper level that has MAIN bedroom, office and full bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and a BONUS BAR GAME ROOM. Covered Rocking Chair front porch. 2-level deck and roomy Fire Pit Area for outdoor entertaining and family fun! Perfect for a year round or seasonal vacation home. Located in the world's oldest mountains where you can experience the tranquility of our beautiful area. Just minutes away from hiking, waterfalls, fishing, and rock hounding, Less than an one hour from Asheville, Boone or Johnson City. Two hours away from Charlotte. Plenty of ROOM to sleep family and friends comfortably.