COMPLETELY renovated Brick/Stone home in desirable Grassy Creek area of Spruce Pine. Maintenance free home with TWO complete kitchens perfect for the extended family, RENTAL INCOME or fun game/media room ideas. Almost 3 acres with great space for a garden and outdoor fun.. This 4BR/4BA home has All new kitchen appliances, quartz and granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets in Lower level. Live completely on one level and rent the other. The updates include fresh paint inside and out, some new windows, fresh new bathrooms with all new faucets, toilets,etc. All new light fixtures and updated electrical. New well pump, new pavement, complete with whole house generator and heated outbuilding. HVAC and roof all less than 7 years old. Clean and ready to move right in. Minutes from Blue Ridge Parkway, shopping, hospital and golf. One hour or less to Asheville, Boone and Johnson City.
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $534,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two defendants charged in a 2019 drug trafficking case were both sentenced to prison in the October session of McDowell County Superior Court.
- Updated
Two people have been charged with felony child abuse, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
Former McDowell County Commissioner Larry “Butch” Hogan, who advocated for a county government with lower taxes and greater transparency with …
- Updated
More than a week ago, Russ Swisher of Marion posted on Facebook about his lost tortoise named Henry. Swisher was worried about the reptile get…
- Updated
During a recent basketball practice, McDowell Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha stopped drills and had a talk with his players after being …
A Little Switzerland man will spend up to 10 years in prison for multiple sex offenses.
- Updated
RALEIGH -- Sen. Ralph Hise and Rep. Dudley Greene said McDowell County will see critical improvements in the compromise state budget approved …
Our Fall Market continues on. This week we will have wreaths, hand-crocheted items, honey, fresh baked bread, and more.
Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …
McDowell Technical Community College is dedicated to supporting regional workforce development, leaders said last week.