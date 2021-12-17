4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $519,900

COMPLETELY renovated Brick/Stone home in desirable Grassy Creek area of Spruce Pine. Maintenance free home with TWO complete kitchens perfect for the extended family, RENTAL INCOME or fun game/media room ideas. Almost 3 acres with great space for a garden and outdoor fun.. This 4BR/4BA home has All new kitchen appliances, quartz and granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets in Lower level. Live completely on one level and rent the other. The updates include fresh paint inside and out, some new windows, fresh new bathrooms with all new faucets, toilets,etc. All new light fixtures and updated electrical. New well pump, new pavement, complete with whole house generator and heated outbuilding. HVAC and roof all less than 7 years old. Clean and ready to move right in. Minutes from Blue Ridge Parkway, shopping, hospital and golf. One hour or less to Asheville, Boone and Johnson City.