COMPLETELY renovated Brick/Stone home in desirable Grassy Creek area of Spruce Pine. Maintenance free home with TWO complete kitchens perfect for the extended family, RENTAL INCOME or fun game/media room ideas. Almost 3 acres with great space for a garden and outdoor fun.. This 4BR/4BA home has All new kitchen appliances, quartz and granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets in Lower level. Live completely on one level and rent the other. The updates include fresh paint inside and out, some new windows, fresh new bathrooms with all new faucets, toilets,etc. All new light fixtures and updated electrical. New well pump, new pavement, complete with whole house generator and heated outbuilding. HVAC and roof all less than 7 years old. Clean and ready to move right in. Minutes from Blue Ridge Parkway, shopping, hospital and golf. One hour or less to Asheville, Boone and Johnson City.
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $519,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected, according to the latest numbers the U.S…
- Updated
Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thur…
- Updated
Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.
- Updated
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at E…
- Updated
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners gave their approval to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department merging with the loc…
- Updated
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 5-7 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh.
- Updated
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to grow as Christmas gatherings approach.
- Updated
RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award re…
- Updated
Just over half of those eligible in McDowell County have had two COVID vaccines, health officials said Friday.