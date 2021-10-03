 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $415,000

A MUST see, one of a kind brick home with 4,000 sq ft of living space! Gorgeous interior with ample natural light and original fire places. Perfect place to host your gatherings with the updated kitchen, dining area, and formal dining room. Entertain your guests downstairs in the game room with a built in wet bar. Sit outdoors under the covered patio or take a stroll through the beautiful courtyard. Guest house attached to the covered patio so your guests can be close, but still have privacy. This home has everything you need and more! Surrounded by trees and very private! Located less than a mile from downtown Spruce Pine, less than 10 minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway and less than an hour away from Asheville and a little over to Johnson City, TN. Listing agent is the seller's daughter.

