4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $375,000

Stunning mountain view from the front porch! This home is located minutes from downtown Spruce Pine and has everything you need! Spacious and open concept main level with 2 primary rooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room and access to both front and back porches. Upper level is fitted with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom along with an additional room which is a perfect place if you're a remote working person in need of an office space. The finished basement has a storage room which would be perfect for a home gym, another full bathroom with a soaking tub, and a large family room. The entire property is designed with custom landscaping, stone step layered front yard, a koi pond, and back yard tool shed! Priced to sell and won't last long!