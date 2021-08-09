4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $375,000

Contemporary style 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3.5 acres with deeded access to Deer Park Lake. This house is located directly across the street from the beach access. Land is level, private and has a small creek running through it that feeds the lake. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level; master bedroom and remodeled bath on upper level; studio apartment with bedroom, bath, and kitchenette in the daylight basement. Open kitchen, living dining. What a great place to raise a family or use for income as a vacation rental. Basement studio apartment can be, and is currently, rented. Some repairs and exterior painting are underway.