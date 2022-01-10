 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,179,000

True Mountain Sanctuary...Storybook living on Almost 50 Acres w/no restrictions, fruit trees & pasture. Imagine the possibilities for adventure w/deer stands already in place, Fishing from the dock of stocked pond & over 2500' of creek frontage on pristine Crabtree Creek w/fun beach area for enjoyment. Multiple bldg sites, multiple springs & great logging roads for hiking or 4 wheeling. Pristine Main houseCompletely renovated in 2017 has custom designed touches throughout w/4 BR's & 4 BA's, Gourmet Cook's dream Kitchen, Bath cabinetry by Sherrill Whitson, custom sinks by Cynthia Bringle. PLUS Grand detached Studio w/full BA, vaulted ceilings & skylights. Easily convert to full apartment. Stunning landscape surrounds the home plus mother nature & almost 1000 sq ft of decking to relax on. Total Barn Restoration, Old historic corn crib & chimney foundation from years gone by. Venture out for an easy day trip to Boone, Blowing Rock, Asheville or a ride on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, All within one hour. Expand your creative side & Take a class at nearby Penland School of the Arts

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics