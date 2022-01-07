 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $595,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $595,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $595,000

YOU MUST SEE this beautiful home with breathtaking mountain views of multiple mountains ranges including, Chimney Rock, Mt Mitchell, Table Rock and others. The quiet seclusion and the beautiful 6.65 acres are significant features of this property. The main floor features an in-law suite with a steam shower & jacuzzi tub and a primary bedroom suite. Both have private deck views of the mountains. This additional space would be perfect for guests staying long-term. On the main level is also a chef's kitchen with a gas cooktop, electric stove/oven, granite countertops, and cabinet space that is unbelievable. Other main level features are the spacious great room, library, dining room, laundry room, 3.5 full baths, and two additional rooms that could be used for a craft room or office space. The upstairs has two large bedrooms, a full bath, and bonus rooms that are perfect for den or sleeping accommodations. In addition to the 2 car garage, there is a detached 24 X 24 garage/workshop. The newly built decks are a total of 1048 sqft. Once you visit, you will never want to leave!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Christmas Tournament time
Sports News

Christmas Tournament time

  • Updated

Photographer Josh Davis captured the images at the game between Old Fort and West Marion in the McDowell Christmas Tournament last weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics