YOU MUST SEE this beautiful home with breathtaking mountain views of multiple mountains ranges including, Chimney Rock, Mt Mitchell, Table Rock and others. The quiet seclusion and the beautiful 6.65 acres are significant features of this property. The main floor features an in-law suite with a steam shower & jacuzzi tub and a primary bedroom suite. Both have private deck views of the mountains. This additional space would be perfect for guests staying long-term. On the main level is also a chef's kitchen with a gas cooktop, electric stove/oven, granite countertops, and cabinet space that is unbelievable. Other main level features are the spacious great room, library, dining room, laundry room, 3.5 full baths, and two additional rooms that could be used for a craft room or office space. The upstairs has two large bedrooms, a full bath, and bonus rooms that are perfect for den or sleeping accommodations. In addition to the 2 car garage, there is a detached 24 X 24 garage/workshop. The newly built decks are a total of 1048 sqft. Once you visit, you will never want to leave!
4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $595,000
