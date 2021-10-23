Attractive energy efficient home with abundant natural light. The main level has a large covered porch leading to the great room with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in-kitchen has custom cabinetry and quartz counters. The spacious primary bedroom has a built-in sewing table viewing the garden. The second entrance on the main level has a covered porch as well that leads to the foyer and the laundry room. The lower level has a separate entrance with a full kitchen, two large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a living room / additional bedroom. The concrete floor was acid stained with earth tone colors that were etched in and then sealed with a clear coat. 'Superior Walls' were installed downstairs with an earth berm and have a leak free guarantee. The exterior walls upstairs are R-26 structural insulated panels and R-45 foam was used for the roof insulation. All appliances will convey inclduding the 10 x 20 storage shed. Located one hour from Asheville and Charlotte!
4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $325,000
