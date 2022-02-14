4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $210,000

RUTHERFORDTON........Just outside city limits at the end of the road is this well maintained, 4 bed/ 2 bath home. Enjoy the open/ split, floorplan, the walk in closets, fireplace in the den or just sit and relax on the covered front porch. The master bedroom includes a large bathroom with garden tub, roomy walk in closet and separate office area. A MUST SEE, OFFERED AT $210,000.