Three generation family farm (previous used as a Dairy Farm) with mountain views, rolling hills and a pond is available for the first time. The property comes with 88.31 +/- acres and two homes. Fencing is already established around a large majority of the farm. The larger house sits atop a hill with long-range views from both the front and the back. Tile flooring and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, new carpet and paint throughout. There is a huge bonus space off the drive-thru garage. The second home is the original farmhouse. There are three bedrooms and one bath. This sweet home has the original hardwood floors and true to the period clapboard siding. This smaller farmhouse would be perfect for guests or possible rental income. The old dairy barn, a brick silo and tractor shed are also to be noted. Please be aware, the property has two parcel numbers but is being sold together.
4 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $1,150,000
