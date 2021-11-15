4 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $425,000

Serene Mountain View from Front porch!! Lovely Brick Ranch with nearly 3000 sprawling heated square feet between Main level and upper floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on Main, 4th bedroom along with 3rd bath and additional Living Room on top floor. This comfortable home offers an abundance of potential. It could be the making of a spectacular single family home, or even a quaint bed and breakfast, or Group Home. Primary bedroom is located on Main level along with Laundry, Kit. LR, allowing for Main Level living without steps. Several bedrooms & bath all overlook the pool below. Mobile home located in back yard that could be used as rental income. It contains a living room, den, laundry area, kitchen, bath, 2 bedrooms & a deck stretching across the back overlooking the pool. The 8ft pool with diving board is located on the Southern side of the home and features a nice pool house with additional storage/changing room & half bath. Nicely Landscaped yard from from to back. Call today