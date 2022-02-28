Looking for an OLD FORT location? Then stop what you are doing and look NO FURTHER! This charming traditional two story home is officially on the market and ready for its next owner! Situated on 0.54 acre and features some mountain views from front yard during winter months. Outside you will find a very nice wrap around covered porch, expansive back deck and nice sized outbuilding. Interior of home features a formal dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry, half bath and bedroom on the main level. Upstairs you will be greated by a very large Owner Suite. HUGE closet, nice sized bathroom and lovely built in shelving in the bedroom itself. Upper level is finished off with an additional 3BR and Full Sized Bath. Act now and call today before this one gets GONE!
4 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
- Updated
A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.
Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 shuts down eastbound lanes between Marion and Old Fort. Traffic now flowing.
- Updated
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Old Fort and Marion were closed for several hours as firefighters tackled a fire that burned a tr…
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
- Updated
In her life, Jamie Stillwachs worked tirelessly to help the homeless animals of McDowell County. She left a remarkable legacy of improving ani…
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two deca…
- Updated
I-40 eastbound near the 79-mile marker in McDowell County is shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire.
- Updated
Requests for qualifications from architect and design firms were approved for the McDowell High School tennis courts and a multi-purpose field…