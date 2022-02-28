4 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $365,000

Looking for an OLD FORT location? Then stop what you are doing and look NO FURTHER! This charming traditional two story home is officially on the market and ready for its next owner! Situated on 0.54 acre and features some mountain views from front yard during winter months. Outside you will find a very nice wrap around covered porch, expansive back deck and nice sized outbuilding. Interior of home features a formal dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry, half bath and bedroom on the main level. Upstairs you will be greated by a very large Owner Suite. HUGE closet, nice sized bathroom and lovely built in shelving in the bedroom itself. Upper level is finished off with an additional 3BR and Full Sized Bath. Act now and call today before this one gets GONE!