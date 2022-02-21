Welcome to "Tree Huggin' Heaven"...your own 7.48 acre private Blue Ridge Mountain Estate within the gated community of Grandview Peaks! Peace and Tranquility await as you drive down the private drive, multiple covered porches and decking to enjoy the wildlife. Step inside this Cypress Log Home to a large open great room, with a Lennox wood burning stove/fireplace. Notice the detail of the custom mountain laurel details in the railings, stone on the island with granite countertops, two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a large loft and the owner's suite with a private balcony. The lower level consists of a bedroom, bath, den, bar/recreation area and a large laundry room and storage area. The four car garage with unfinished space above is perfect for extra storage or a blank slate for extra living space! Most furnishings convey!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $829,000
