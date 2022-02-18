 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $749,900

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LOG HOME! This custom built Log Home in the gated community of Grandview Peaks has it all...starting with amazing curb appeal, 6.22 acres, and exquisite mountain views! Walk inside where your attention is immediately captured by the mountain views drawing you to the back deck overlooking the South Mountains. This beauty boasts 2979 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a large open great room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with a large center island complete with stainless steel appliances, range with gas cooktop/electric oven and granite countertops. The owner's suite is a nice size with full bath, walk-in closet and it's very own private screened porch. The upper level has two bedrooms (one currently being used as a den), loft and full bath. The lower level is an excellent private space with bedroom, bath, den, and custom bar. Also a 24x24 2 car garage with covered breezeway into the house. This one is your Western NC Mountain DREAM HOME!

