Picturesque new construction on a beautiful, private setting in cherished Old Wildlife Club on Lake James. Large living on a small footprint that includes an ample, well appointed kitchen and dining area open to the full gathering room under a vaulted ceiling. A classic, stone fireplace is the centerpiece. Just outside you'll find nearly as much space on the covered deck and and patio below leading to the recessed fire pit already installed and ready for smores. One bedroom on the main floor and 3 more spread between the upper level and basement allow family and friends to join you in comfort. The basement, with stained concrete floors, includes another gathering space with fireplace and a wet bar. Need more room? Add a garage with living space when you're ready. This property includes a boatslip for full-time wet storage just a short UTV or golf cart ride away and a membership to Camp Lake James, the area's principal amenity and adventure center.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $680,000
