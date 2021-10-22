4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $649,000

Income-producing property! This executive home has arguably the best views on Lake James. TWO deeded boat slips! Main level features expertly appointed kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite & gas range; hardwood floors, gas fireplace with stone surround, and large 6' windows for enjoying the magnificent view. Spacious main level deck with multiple seating options for enjoying the outdoors! Huge primary suite, incl large daylight walk-in closet, double vanity, jetted tub, walk-in shower, & private balcony. On the lower level, notice the custom stonework in the stairway, where it continues onto the fireplace. With a second kitchen, wet bar, pantry, full bath & separate entrance, this space is ideal for entertaining and/or 2nd living quarters. Pantry is cooled - perfect for your personal wine collection! Start reaping the benefits of lake life ownership at the Arbor, while letting the lease offset your relocation & transition expenses! Lease in place thru 10/2022.