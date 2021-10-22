Welcome home! This property has the privacy as if you are out in the country but located just 20 minutes to the heart of Marion or 20 minutes to downtown Morganton. This extremely spacious home is sitting on a flat 5.86 acre tract. Enjoy your winter sitting by the wood-burning fireplace, and hosting your friends and family in the large open kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 oversized bedrooms, a den and a large storage room for all of your belongings. This home also has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. There is a manufactured home located at the back portion of this property and would be great for visitors, mother-in-law, or rental income. Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
- Updated
On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal condition…
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.
- Updated
For the 38th year, the Rotary Club of Marion will hold its annual auction to raise funds for truly worthwhile causes.